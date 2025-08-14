A bloody night in Nelson Mandela Bay
Grim details emerge after killings in Fairview, Despatch and Walmer Township
In what has been likened to a slaughterhouse, the bodies of three men were found in a home in Fairview after they were shot and hacked to death by about 12 assailants.
The grim details surrounding the triple murder emerged as two more people were shot dead in Despatch and a third was beaten to death in Walmer Township in a matter of hours between Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning...
