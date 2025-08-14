News

Colourful socks will bring more smiles

By Herald Reporter - 14 August 2025
The Smile Foundation has launched its colourful Socks for Smiles campaign. Stock image
SOCKS FOR A CAUSE: The Smile Foundation has launched its colourful Socks for Smiles campaign.
Image: www.canva.com

The Smile Foundation has launched its colourful Socks for Smiles campaign, aiming to raise R2.5m to fund 100 reconstructive surgeries for children across SA.

For just R20, South Africans can buy a campaign sticker and show their support by wearing their brightest, quirkiest socks on September 19 — at school, work, or in their communities.

Stickers are available at Dis-Chem, Cape Union Mart and Baby City stores nationwide, as well as online at smilefoundationsa.org.

Celebrities including Lady Zamar, Swing City, The Muses, DJ Milkshake, John Vlismas and Miss World SA Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg are backing the cause, sharing messages of encouragement on social media.

“It’s more than a fundraiser. It’s a movement,”  Jansen van Rensburg said.

“It’s about showing up, standing together and helping children step into their futures with confidence.”

The foundation is encouraging schools, corporates and community groups to get involved — with group sticker sales and sponsorship options available for under-resourced schools.

“Together, we are changing more lives,” acting chief executive Moira Gerszt said.

