A couple was attacked by three gunmen when their vehicle broke down on the N2 near the Tongaat Toll north of Durban on Wednesday evening.
KZN VIP Emergency Medical Team spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said one victim was shot while the other was pistol-whipped.
“After interviews with the victims, KZN VIP reaction officers established that the pair had stopped to attend to a breakdown when they were accosted by three armed male suspects.
“The suspects also opened fire in the direction of the victims before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of valuables,” he said.
The victims were treated on the scene before being transported to medical facilities.
“No arrests have been made at this stage and no other injuries were reported,” added Naidoo.
Couple attacked by robbers on N2 near Tongaat Mall
Image: KZNVIP Emergency
