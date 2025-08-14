Police are investigating a double murder at an informal settlement in Despatch after two men were shot dead during the early hours of Thursday.
According to reports, Despatch police received a complaint of a shooting in Dukubana Street, Kingstown, at about 1.05am.
On arrival at the residence, they found the bodies of two adult males with gunshot wounds.
“At this stage, the motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.”
She said the names of the deceased would be released once their next-of-kin had formally identified them.
“The SA Police Service urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact detective Sergeant Mteteleli Ngalo on 082-441-7828 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
“Information may be provided anonymously.”
The Herald
JUST IN | Despatch police probe early morning double murder
Image: CHARNSIT RAMYARUPA/123RF
