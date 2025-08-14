News

Gqeberha African jazz singer spreads her wings with first tour

By Simtembile Mgidi - 14 August 2025

For almost a decade, Andy Ndlazilwana has been carrying the weight of her musical dreams while battling financial struggles.

Now, the granddaughter of late jazz legend Victor Ndlazilwana is finally stepping onto the stage she has long deserved — embarking on her first tour outside her hometown of Gqeberha...

