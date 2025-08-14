JUST IN | Three people killed in Fairview home invasion

Three people were killed during a home invasion in Fairview on Wednesday night, according to an Atlas Security report.
The security company said in a statement that shortly after 10pm, an anonymous caller reported a break-in at a residence in Oregon Street.
“Armed response and SA Police Service members were dispatched to the scene. On arrival, first responders discovered what they described as a murder scene.
“According to initial reports from security officers on site, the suspects are believed to have gained entry by breaking through wooden fencing and removing a window.
“Once inside, the attackers violently assaulted the occupants, resulting in three fatalities. The weapon used is suspected to have been a panga or a sword, and a firearm may also have been involved.
“It is understood that the homeowner fired shots at the suspects before one of the attackers took the firearm.”
SAPS officers secured and cordoned off the scene.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and police have not confirmed any arrests at this stage.
Authorities have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.
“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.”
The police have been approached for comment.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
