Karen Webb released from custody after eight-month fight for bail
After 18 months behind bars, beleaguered firearms dealer Karen Webb has finally been released from custody.
While Webb was previously granted bail in June in relation to one of her cases, she had remained in custody until Thursday pending judgment in respect of her two other matters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.