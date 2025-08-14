Local artists welcome sharing stage with SA stars at Jazz on the Lake
Sold-out inaugural event fills gap in the market, says MBDA’s Qaba
Nelson Mandela Bay music lovers are in for a soul-stirring Saturday of smooth vibes as some of SA’s biggest stars share the stage with local talent at the sold-out inaugural Jazz on the Lake concert.
Jazz on the Lake has given local artists cause for celebration, offering them the chance to share the stage with stars such as Ami Faku, Vusi Nova, Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana, Zonke Dikana, Betusile Mcinga, Nathi Mankayi, Berita, Thandeka Nontobeko Ngema (MaWhoo), Ringo Madlingozi and Mafikizolo, among others. ...
