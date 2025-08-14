News

Mashatile’s motorcade raises eyebrows

Choice of wheels seen as a slap in the face amid efforts to promote local manufacturing

By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 August 2025

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s convoy, led by a Chinese-made vehicle, was described as a slap in the face by Nelson Mandela Bay component manufacturers on Thursday.

Though Mashatile himself did not ride in a Chery, his convoy was led by — and largely included — the Chinese vehicles as he travelled to the 2025 National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM) Show in Gqeberha...

