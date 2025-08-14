A 25-year-old Port Alfred man is missing after he was swept off rocks while fishing at West Pier on Wednesday night.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said shortly after 8pm, the Port Alfred duty crew were activated after reports of a local fisherman swept off the rocks into the Kowie River Mouth.
“NSRI rescue swimmers, our NSRI Port Alfred rescue vehicle, the SA Police Service, Ndlambe fire and rescue services, Eastern Cape EMS [emergency medical service], Multi-Security and Gardmed ambulance services responded directly to the scene.
“Our NSRI duty crew, conducting routine training at the NSRI Port Alfred station 11 rescue base at the time immediately launched the NSRI rescue craft Lotto Challenger and Rescue 11 Alpha,” Lambinon said.
He said reports indicated that the young fisherman had clung onto the rocks in the water after being swept off his feet by waves, while shoreline angling off the pier.
He then appeared to have lost his grip on the rocks and was swept out to sea and disappeared.
“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, in and beyond the Kowie River Mouth, that included the setting off of illuminating parachute flares and deploying search lights, there remains no signs of the man.
“Police have opened an investigation.
“Police divers, assisted by NSRI Port Alfred and Ndlambe municipal authorities, are tasked in continuing the ongoing search efforts.
“All thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”
The Herald
Port Alfred angler, 25, missing after being swept off rocks
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
A 25-year-old Port Alfred man is missing after he was swept off rocks while fishing at West Pier on Wednesday night.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said shortly after 8pm, the Port Alfred duty crew were activated after reports of a local fisherman swept off the rocks into the Kowie River Mouth.
“NSRI rescue swimmers, our NSRI Port Alfred rescue vehicle, the SA Police Service, Ndlambe fire and rescue services, Eastern Cape EMS [emergency medical service], Multi-Security and Gardmed ambulance services responded directly to the scene.
“Our NSRI duty crew, conducting routine training at the NSRI Port Alfred station 11 rescue base at the time immediately launched the NSRI rescue craft Lotto Challenger and Rescue 11 Alpha,” Lambinon said.
He said reports indicated that the young fisherman had clung onto the rocks in the water after being swept off his feet by waves, while shoreline angling off the pier.
He then appeared to have lost his grip on the rocks and was swept out to sea and disappeared.
“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, in and beyond the Kowie River Mouth, that included the setting off of illuminating parachute flares and deploying search lights, there remains no signs of the man.
“Police have opened an investigation.
“Police divers, assisted by NSRI Port Alfred and Ndlambe municipal authorities, are tasked in continuing the ongoing search efforts.
“All thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News