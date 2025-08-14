A man has died after he was assaulted outside a tavern in Walmer Township on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Walmer police had responded to a complaint of an assault next to a tavern in G-west Walmer location at about 7.19pm.
On arrival, they found the body of a 25-year-old man with visible wounds to his face and head.
“At this stage, the motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The name of the deceased will be released once his next-of-kin have officially identified him.
“The SA Police Service urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact detective Warrant Officer Fanus Vermaak on 082-442-1227 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Information may be provided anonymously.
The Herald
Walmer man beaten to death outside tavern
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
