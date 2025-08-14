Mark Levitt, a South African-born entrepreneur and Silicon Valley-hardened CEO, is betting on a bold new way for companies to think, decide and compete.
Now based in Cape Town, Levitt is preparing to launch Trixta’s new operating system, a platform that blends artificial intelligence with human agents. The aim is to give businesses sharper insights, faster decisions and an edge in markets where speed and accuracy decide winners.
The system’s decentralised, cloud-based design is at the core of Trixta’s pitch. By combining distributed processing with human judgment, it promises not only to crunch complex data but also to interpret it in context. The goal, says Levitt, is to move past raw analytics and towards recommendations that are grounded in both machine precision and human sense making.
Kieno Kammies, founder of Innovate Africa, was one of the first outsiders to see it in action. In a private preview, he was shown how the platform could recast the flow of information inside an organisation, making critical decisions more responsive and less siloed.
If Levitt’s vision holds, Trixta’s OS could become a template for how businesses operate in the coming decade, part machine, part human, and entirely focused on competitive clarity.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Trixta gives sneak peek into OS that will reshape business decision-making
