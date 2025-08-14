WATCH | Lifelike ‘human hands’ found near KZN school not real

The eThekwini district medico-legal mortuary confirmed the two hands discovered on Wednesday in a field in Trenance Park were artificial.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said in a statement: “Two severed hands recovered by a newspaper distributor in Trenance Park have been confirmed by the medico-legal laboratory in Phoenix to be props.”
According to Rusa, the hands were found on Oregan Street wrapped in a bloodstained white cloth. Rusa officers cordoned off the scene before handing it over to SAPS members from Verulam.
“SAPS detectives and uniformed police officers in attendance conducted an investigation and the hands were eventually transported by police to the eThekwini district medico-legal mortuary, who confirmed that the realistic-appearing limbs were made of rubber,” Rusa said.
The discovery was made by a paper delivery staff member who spotted what appeared to be human or animal limbs near the boundary wall of a primary school. An animal tongue was also found nearby.
In a video shared by Rusa and Arrive Alive on social media, a state pathologist can be seen examining the prosthetic hands. Despite their lifelike skin tone, texture and anatomical detail, closer inspection revealed they were not real human tissue. The pathologist bent and twisted the fingers, palms and wrists to show that they were artificial.
While the incident caused initial alarm in the community, it has now been confirmed that no foul play was involved.
