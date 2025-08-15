Humansdorp butcher confident his boerewors is a cut above the rest
After years of honing his recipe, a Humansdorp butcher is hoping his meat will make him a champion as he prepares to jet off to Cape Town as the only Eastern Cape finalist competing in this year’s Shoprite and Checkers Championship Boerewors Competition.
After almost two decades in the trade, Ayanda Dyanse, 38, has worked his way from a sausage maker to the meat market manager at Shoprite Humansdorp and intends leaning on that experience at the contest in just over a week’s time...
