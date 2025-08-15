Isuzu SA sends zero waste to landfill for nearly a decade
Isuzu Motors has marked nine years of sending zero waste to landfill in its SA operations.
The automotive giant has slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by 7.03% year on year...
