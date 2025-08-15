Korsten kidnapping victim released

A Korsten businessman who was kidnapped on Wednesday has since been released.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that the 47-year-old man was released on Thursday.
“The SA Police Service (SAPS) confirms that the man that was taken in Nielson Street, Neave Industrial area on Wednesday evening was released on Thursday in the vicinity of Motherwell.
She however remained tight lipped about details of the case.
“The circumstances surrounding his release will form part of the investigation.
“He is 47 years old, investigation is at a sensitive stage and his name cannot be released due to security reasons.”
The man’s release comes as a threating voice note directed at kidnappers in Gqeberha surfaced on social media.
“Let this message go out to all the kidnappers,” it states.
This as a man goes on to mention six names and their alleged accomplices.
“If you don’t release that Muslim brother and that white lady... tonight by 9.30 all the kidnappers, all the kidnappers will face the consequences!
“So you better see that you release these people or else all the kidnappers will face the consequences tonight.”
The 47-year-old’s kidnapping comes after Kariega resident Theresa Minnie, 73, was kidnapped while backing her car out of her driveway in the quiet Kariega suburb of Fairbridge Heights at about 5.30am on Monday.
The Hawks were yet to respond to an enquiry regarding Minnie’s case by the time of publication.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Image: Elvis Ntombela
