SA to send top delegation to US, Mashatile reveals

By Nomazima Nkosi - 15 August 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa will dispatch a high-level delegation to Washington to continue negotiations with the White House.

This comes as SA continues to search for solutions to shield the automotive industry from the US tariffs...

