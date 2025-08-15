SA to send top delegation to US, Mashatile reveals
President Cyril Ramaphosa will dispatch a high-level delegation to Washington to continue negotiations with the White House.
This comes as SA continues to search for solutions to shield the automotive industry from the US tariffs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.