Search for aerobatics pilot to resume off Durban beach on Friday

Family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to a well-known aerobatics pilot who is missing after his light aircraft crashed into the sea on the Durban beachfront on Thursday.
Search efforts for the pilot — whose name is known to TimesLIVE — of the light aircraft which crashed at Durban's Battery beach was called off on Thursday evening due to poor visibility and will resume on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the seasoned pilot from Johannesburg, who also flew commercial airlines, was the only one in the aeroplane.
Friends and family posted tributes to the pilot, who participated in the “Missing Man Formation” as a tribute to the late Capt Lorrie Raath at the Virginia air show on Sunday.
“Nothing ever prepares you for this. I can't believe it. Rest in peace, my friend. It was always an honour sharing the skies with you. A gentleman and an aviator of note,” said one friend.
Another said it was a “sad day for South African aviation with the passing of a legendary aerobatic pilot. Our condolences to his family and friends.”
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the ZS-AEC Extra 300 plunged into the sea performing its final display at about 1.45pm, prompting an extensive multipronged search operation throughout the day.
NSRI Durban duty coxswain Lorenzo Taverna-Turisan said an extensive search operation co-ordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre took place at North Beach about half a nautical mile offshore after the aircraft accident.
Taverna-Turisan said NSRI rescue craft from Durban and Umhlanga were nearby when the incident occurred.
“Despite the immediate and swift response and the ongoing extensive sea and air search operation, including police divers, metro police divers, a police helicopter and the NSRI rescue craft, there remains no signs of the missing man.”
Police search and rescue divers conducted underwater searches for the pilot along with three NSRI rescue craft.
Additional support was provided by various paramedics, eThekwini municipal lifeguards, eThekwini fire and rescue services and aviation authorities.
The accident happened during a display and air show for the youth and public organised by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after a three-day aviation global summit — held at the Durban ICC.
KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the accident was an “unfortunate end to a successful event”.
“The search and rescue team and other emergency services are doing everything possible to find the missing person.”
He confirmed the family had been informed but maintained the matter was a sensitive issue that was also guided by strict protocols associated with the aviation authority but confirmed that proper analysis would be provided at the right time.
Themba Thabethe, from the Accidents and Incidents Investigation division at CAA said high tides had scattered some debris from the plane over several kilometres just hours after the accident but confirmed that authorities were working on recovering it.
“There has been some wreckage that has been recovered and we’re trying to reconstruct the accident scene. What makes our lives difficult is that because of the tide, some of the debris has already spread about 2km to 3km away.”
Police and the CAA will investigate the accident.
TimesLIVE
Search for aerobatics pilot to resume off Durban beach on Friday
Legendary pilot had participated in 'Missing Man Formation' tribute
Image: ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY
Family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to a well-known aerobatics pilot who is missing after his light aircraft crashed into the sea on the Durban beachfront on Thursday.
Search efforts for the pilot — whose name is known to TimesLIVE — of the light aircraft which crashed at Durban's Battery beach was called off on Thursday evening due to poor visibility and will resume on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the seasoned pilot from Johannesburg, who also flew commercial airlines, was the only one in the aeroplane.
Friends and family posted tributes to the pilot, who participated in the “Missing Man Formation” as a tribute to the late Capt Lorrie Raath at the Virginia air show on Sunday.
“Nothing ever prepares you for this. I can't believe it. Rest in peace, my friend. It was always an honour sharing the skies with you. A gentleman and an aviator of note,” said one friend.
Another said it was a “sad day for South African aviation with the passing of a legendary aerobatic pilot. Our condolences to his family and friends.”
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the ZS-AEC Extra 300 plunged into the sea performing its final display at about 1.45pm, prompting an extensive multipronged search operation throughout the day.
NSRI Durban duty coxswain Lorenzo Taverna-Turisan said an extensive search operation co-ordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre took place at North Beach about half a nautical mile offshore after the aircraft accident.
Taverna-Turisan said NSRI rescue craft from Durban and Umhlanga were nearby when the incident occurred.
“Despite the immediate and swift response and the ongoing extensive sea and air search operation, including police divers, metro police divers, a police helicopter and the NSRI rescue craft, there remains no signs of the missing man.”
Police search and rescue divers conducted underwater searches for the pilot along with three NSRI rescue craft.
Additional support was provided by various paramedics, eThekwini municipal lifeguards, eThekwini fire and rescue services and aviation authorities.
The accident happened during a display and air show for the youth and public organised by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after a three-day aviation global summit — held at the Durban ICC.
KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the accident was an “unfortunate end to a successful event”.
“The search and rescue team and other emergency services are doing everything possible to find the missing person.”
He confirmed the family had been informed but maintained the matter was a sensitive issue that was also guided by strict protocols associated with the aviation authority but confirmed that proper analysis would be provided at the right time.
Themba Thabethe, from the Accidents and Incidents Investigation division at CAA said high tides had scattered some debris from the plane over several kilometres just hours after the accident but confirmed that authorities were working on recovering it.
“There has been some wreckage that has been recovered and we’re trying to reconstruct the accident scene. What makes our lives difficult is that because of the tide, some of the debris has already spread about 2km to 3km away.”
Police and the CAA will investigate the accident.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News