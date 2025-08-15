US weighs refugee cap of 40,000 with most spots for Afrikaners

US President Donald Trump’s administration is discussing a refugee admissions cap of about 40,000 for the coming year with most allocated to white South Africans, according to two US officials briefed on the matter and an internal refugee programme email, reflecting a major shift in the US approach to refugees.
Angie Salazar, the top refugee programme official at the US health and human services department (HHS), told state-level refugee workers she expected the cap to be 40,000, according to an email summary of an August 1 meeting reviewed by Reuters.
The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said about 30,000 of the 40,000 spaces would be reserved for Afrikaners.
The 40,000-person cap would be a sharp drop from the 100,000 refugees brought in by former president Joe Biden in 2024 fiscal year, but higher than the record-low 15,000 person ceiling Trump set for fiscal 2021 before ending his first term.
A separate person familiar with the matter said that in addition to the 40,000 figure a cap as low as 12,000 had also been discussed.
There are 37-million refugees worldwide, according to a UN estimate. Trump immediately froze refugee admissions after taking office in January, but weeks later launched a programme for Afrikaners, saying the white minority group suffered racial discrimination and violence in majority-black South Africa, claims rejected by South Africa’s government.
The Trump administration also expects to bring in some Afghans who aided the US government during the conflict in Afghanistan and is weighing whether to resettle Ukrainians, the email said.
Some spaces would remain unallocated to potentially be filled by other nationalities, the email and officials said.
White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly stressed that no decisions were final until Trump issued his determination for the 2026 fiscal year, which begins on October 1.
“President Trump has a humanitarian heart, which is why he has welcomed these courageous individuals to the US,” Kelly said. “Refugee admission caps will be determined next month and any numbers discussed now are pure speculation.”
A senior state department official pointed to the department's recent human rights report, which raised concerns about “inflammatory racial rhetoric against Afrikaners and other racial minorities” in South Africa.
The HHS referred questions related to the refugee cap to the White House. Salazar did not respond to requests for comment.
The first group of 59 South Africans arrived in May, but only 34 more had arrived by early August, a White House official said.
The state department laid off many refugee programme staffers in major workforce reductions in July. To compensate for the fired staff, workers from the HHS who normally deal with domestic refugee assistance have been reassigned to the South Africa programme, one of the officials said.
Thirteen HHS staffers were dispatched to Pretoria on Monday though most had no direct experience screening refugees, the official said.
An HHS spokesperson said trained staff had been detailed to support refugee resettlement but that they were not conducting interviews to determine whether a refugee had experienced persecution.
Some South Africans now in the US with refugee status have reached out to the HHS to raise concerns about a lack of benefits to support them, one of the US officials said.
Trump slashed refugee benefits after taking office, including reducing cash assistance and healthcare benefits that normally last a year to four months.
One of the initial group of 59 South Africans brought into the US in mid-May sent an email to the HHS’ refugee office two weeks later pleading for help getting a social security number (SSN) and access to a work permit.
The person, who went to Missoula, Montana, said their family had spent thousands of dollars to cover expenses.
“We have applied for jobs like crazy but to no avail because we found people here are not keen on hiring refugees without an SSN,” one of the family members wrote in a May 27 email to the HHS refugee programme reviewed by Reuters. “We have spent about $4,000 [R70,307] on Uber, food, cellphone SIM cards which don’t work.”
The person was concerned the family would not be able to find housing after a government-funded hotel stay ended in early June.
Reuters could not reach the family. The HHS spokesperson said the agency takes complaints seriously and refugees placed in temporary housing receive support for essential needs, including food.
A person familiar with the matter said some South Africans arrived in the US expecting standard refugee benefits that had been paused or reduced by Trump.
Reuters
US weighs refugee cap of 40,000 with most spots for Afrikaners
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump’s administration is discussing a refugee admissions cap of about 40,000 for the coming year with most allocated to white South Africans, according to two US officials briefed on the matter and an internal refugee programme email, reflecting a major shift in the US approach to refugees.
Angie Salazar, the top refugee programme official at the US health and human services department (HHS), told state-level refugee workers she expected the cap to be 40,000, according to an email summary of an August 1 meeting reviewed by Reuters.
The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said about 30,000 of the 40,000 spaces would be reserved for Afrikaners.
The 40,000-person cap would be a sharp drop from the 100,000 refugees brought in by former president Joe Biden in 2024 fiscal year, but higher than the record-low 15,000 person ceiling Trump set for fiscal 2021 before ending his first term.
A separate person familiar with the matter said that in addition to the 40,000 figure a cap as low as 12,000 had also been discussed.
There are 37-million refugees worldwide, according to a UN estimate. Trump immediately froze refugee admissions after taking office in January, but weeks later launched a programme for Afrikaners, saying the white minority group suffered racial discrimination and violence in majority-black South Africa, claims rejected by South Africa’s government.
The Trump administration also expects to bring in some Afghans who aided the US government during the conflict in Afghanistan and is weighing whether to resettle Ukrainians, the email said.
Some spaces would remain unallocated to potentially be filled by other nationalities, the email and officials said.
White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly stressed that no decisions were final until Trump issued his determination for the 2026 fiscal year, which begins on October 1.
“President Trump has a humanitarian heart, which is why he has welcomed these courageous individuals to the US,” Kelly said. “Refugee admission caps will be determined next month and any numbers discussed now are pure speculation.”
A senior state department official pointed to the department's recent human rights report, which raised concerns about “inflammatory racial rhetoric against Afrikaners and other racial minorities” in South Africa.
The HHS referred questions related to the refugee cap to the White House. Salazar did not respond to requests for comment.
The first group of 59 South Africans arrived in May, but only 34 more had arrived by early August, a White House official said.
The state department laid off many refugee programme staffers in major workforce reductions in July. To compensate for the fired staff, workers from the HHS who normally deal with domestic refugee assistance have been reassigned to the South Africa programme, one of the officials said.
Thirteen HHS staffers were dispatched to Pretoria on Monday though most had no direct experience screening refugees, the official said.
An HHS spokesperson said trained staff had been detailed to support refugee resettlement but that they were not conducting interviews to determine whether a refugee had experienced persecution.
Some South Africans now in the US with refugee status have reached out to the HHS to raise concerns about a lack of benefits to support them, one of the US officials said.
Trump slashed refugee benefits after taking office, including reducing cash assistance and healthcare benefits that normally last a year to four months.
One of the initial group of 59 South Africans brought into the US in mid-May sent an email to the HHS’ refugee office two weeks later pleading for help getting a social security number (SSN) and access to a work permit.
The person, who went to Missoula, Montana, said their family had spent thousands of dollars to cover expenses.
“We have applied for jobs like crazy but to no avail because we found people here are not keen on hiring refugees without an SSN,” one of the family members wrote in a May 27 email to the HHS refugee programme reviewed by Reuters. “We have spent about $4,000 [R70,307] on Uber, food, cellphone SIM cards which don’t work.”
The person was concerned the family would not be able to find housing after a government-funded hotel stay ended in early June.
Reuters could not reach the family. The HHS spokesperson said the agency takes complaints seriously and refugees placed in temporary housing receive support for essential needs, including food.
A person familiar with the matter said some South Africans arrived in the US expecting standard refugee benefits that had been paused or reduced by Trump.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News