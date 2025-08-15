Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail

Former attorney Catherine Wilheminah Papenfus appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday on theft and fraud charges.
Papenfus, 54, was arrested in Hermanus in the Western Cape on Saturday and was released on bail of R10,000.
Between September 2010 and July 2013, Papenfus, who was an admitted attorney and conveyancer, allegedly received instructions from clients for legal assistance.
“The clients, intending to purchase properties, paid money into the attorney's trust account,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said.
“However the suspect failed to pay the sellers and did not refund the clients.”
When the clients failed to trace the attorney they lodged complaints with the Fidelity Fund for a refund and Papenfus was struck off the roll of attorneys. Her case was postponed to September 16.
TimesLIVE
