Islamic group claims to have freed kidnapped Gqeberha businessman
An Islamic organisation has claimed to be behind the release of a Korsten businessman on Thursday.
In a statement titled “Jazaakmumullaah! Your duas [prayers/supplication] did not go in vain” on their website, The Majlis said they managed to have the 47-year-old man released without paying any ransom...
