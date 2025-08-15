The Gauteng education department says it is finalising the process of appointing an independent investigative law firm to probe the death of a grade 3 boy pupil from Alberview Primary School in Alberton.
“It is alleged that the learner passed away at hospital on Friday, August 1, after sustaining an injury on the school field that morning. The independent investigation will probe circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
He said the family and all stakeholders would be engaged once the department has the independent investigative law firm aboard for necessary introductions and to outline the terms of reference.
“We are hopeful that this investigation will uncover the facts behind the learner’s passing, ensuring accountability,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
Law firm to be appointed to probe death of Alberton pupil
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
