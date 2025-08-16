R400m Shatterprufe expansion to create more than 100 jobs, meet demand
Shatterprufe, part of the PG Group, is revving up production with a R400m expansion at its Neave factory.
The investment is set to lift its annual windscreen output from 600,000 to more than one million...
