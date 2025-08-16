Traffic officer, three others injured in freeway pile-up
Several people, including a Nelson Mandela Bay traffic officer, received medical treatment on Saturday after a pile-up involving four vehicles on the M4 freeway.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said a case of reckless and negligent driving was under investigation...
