Goodyear SA plant closes as workers accept boosted payout
The Goodyear SA plant in Kariega shut its doors on Friday after unions secured an improved severance deal in terms of which each retrenched employee would receive R100,000, plus four weeks’ pay for every year worked.
The workers will also get their August salary and 2025 bonus entitlement accrual...
