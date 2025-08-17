'He still has not come here': Mpofu says Ramaphosa still owes Marikana families an apology

Workers and Socialist Party (WASP) and Socialist Youth Movement (SYM) are demanding justice for the Marikana massacre victims and want the alleged killers prosecuted, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and police commanders.
Saturday marked the 13th anniversary of the massacre when 34 mineworkers were killed by police during a strike at Lonmin Mine in Marikana in North West.
Mineworkers had downed tools and participated in unprotected wage strikes. A total of 44 people lost their lives during the strike. Police allegedly shot 34 on August 16 2012.
WASP and SYM believe the massacre was not a police operation that went wrong, claiming it was a deliberate act of violence to protect the profits of Lonmin (now Sibanye-Stillwater) and the capitalist mining industry.
“In its execution, it was premeditated. The ANC government, under Jacob Zuma, deployed police to crush worker resistance, proving once and for all that the ANC is no longer a movement for liberation but a bloody instrument of mining monopoly capital,” said WASP national executive committee member Mametlwe Sebei.
Sebie said WASP and SYM were demanding the nationalisation of the mines under workers’ control and a living wage for all workers — a R15,000 minimum wage now and a universal basic income grant of R1,500.
He said Cosatu should break away from the ANC, as should all trade unions aligned with other capitalist parties, to unite into a united working class front, and a mass workers' party to fight for socialism.
“Even today, no-one has been held accountable. Cyril Ramaphosa, then a Lonmin director who called for 'concomitant action' against the strikers, is now president — showing the ANC’s true allegiance. The Farlam commission was a whitewash and the police and politicians who ordered the killings remain free,” Seabi said.
Saturday marked the 13th anniversary of the massacre when 34 mineworkers were killed by police during a strike at Lonmin Mine in Marikana in North West.
EFF leader Julius Malema said Marikana made the EFF Party.
“Marikana is what made the EFF today — what it is — EFF and Marikana will remain one thing. The pain of the people of Marikana still remains our pain because still today, no-one has been held accountable and that's why we chose to come today because it is an important day in our life as the EFF,” he said.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, who served as the legal representative for the families of the slain Lonmin mineworkers, said families are planning to take legal action.
He was addressing the rally at the 13th Marikana massacre commemoration.
“The workers wanted to talk, that is all they were saying, the workers wanted to talk, the workers wanted what? Now, instead of talking to them, Cyril Ramaphosa said no, they must send the army and the police because the workers were criminals. Now, today we are told that you must get engaged in a national dialogue, a fake national dialogue. The national dialogue was here where you are standing, 13 years ago,” he said.
Mpofu criticised the national dialogue, calling it fake.
“If they wanted a national dialogue, they should have come to talk to the workers who were here. That fake national dialogue will not go anywhere until they come to talk to the workers here in Marikana. And seven years ago, at a funeral in Orlando Stadium, Cyril Ramaphosa said he was going to come here and speak to the widows. He said he was going to come and apologise. That was another dialogue that he missed. So seven years later, he still has not come here. Here is the dialogue waiting for him here, not that fake dialogue that's happening in Pretoria,” Mpofu said.
Sunday Times reported that about 3,000 employees gathered outside the Wonderkop Stadium in Lonmin on August 9 2012 after rejecting allowances offered by the company. They boycotted work the next day and marched to Lonmin Platinum Division offices to demand a monthly net salary of R12,500. Striking workers were filmed brandishing traditional weapons such as knobkerries and spears.
Four miners, two police officers and two security officers died between August 12 and 14.
Lonmin ceased operations there on August 14.
The police deployed about 400 members and erected a barbed-wire fence, enclosing mineworkers on Wonderkop hill. Helicopters hovered above as police efforts to “engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful disarmament and dispersion of the strikers” continued.
On August 15 former National Union of Mineworkers (Numsa) president Senzeni Zokwana and Joseph Mathunjwa, of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), tried “to talk to the workers and urge them to go back to work”, the Farlam commission said in its report. Miners refused to speak to Zokwana.
On August 16 “barbed-wire Nyalas arrived at their positions on the field in front of the koppie between 10.34am and 10.44am”. This provoked “an aggressive response from the strikers”.
That day, police shot dead 34 mineworkers.
