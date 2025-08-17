Kidnapped Kariega woman released unharmed
Six days after she was abducted outside her Kariega home, Theresa Minnie, 73, is safely back home after being released at the weekend.
Though the Hawks did not confirm the details of her return, a source said she was reunited with her family late on Saturday...
