Fed-up Kariega residents rise up in anti-crime protest
More than 1,000 people march to town hall to hand over memorandum to police commissioner
In an emphatic show of dissatisfaction, hundreds of Kariega residents came together on Monday to protest against the scourge of violence in the Garden Town.
More than 1,000 people gathered at the intersection of Kamesh Road and Acacia Avenue, holding placards and singing as they marched to the town hall to hand over a memorandum to district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata...
