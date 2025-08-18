Five nabbed in Nelson Mandela Bay for disobeying parole conditions

Five people were found not to be honouring their parole conditions in KwaNobuhle on Saturday, and one who had committed rape was arrested for being drunk at a tavern on Saturday evening when he was supposed to be at home.
He was caught during an operation led by national correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale.
Thobakgale acknowledged that parole officers could not be in communities 24/7, but said the department was in the process of acquiring an electronic monitoring system.
In partnership with the police, he conducted a parade at the KwaNobuhle police station and created two separate groups for the operation.
Thobakgale was accompanied by Eastern Cape regional commissioner Lucky Mthethwa and St Albans Correctional Services acting area commissioner Nokubonga Rini.
The rapist’s brother told officers he was at the tavern.
He was then taken home.
At his house, he was unable to stand and Thobakgale ordered his arrest.
A woman, arrested for rape, was found at home.
She said her life had changed after being rehabilitated by the correctional services department while in jail.
She said anger management classes had helped her.
“I also learnt how to sew and make beads.”
Another man, who was at home watching YouTube videos, said he had started a new life after being jailed for rape.
Thobakgale said the operation was aimed at ensuring that parolees complied with the conditions.
He said the parolee found at the tavern had been a danger to those around him.
“We have decided to take him back to our facility to see how we can get him to comply or continue to serve his sentence in our care.
“He poses a risk to girls and women in this community.
Thobakgale said the operation had been a success.
He said it had exposed several challenges, including a lack of family support for some offenders.
He said one parolee, who had a casual job in construction, had violated his conditions by failing to be home on time.
The parolee’s situation was compounded by the fact that his guardian struggled with alcohol abuse.
“A guardian’s signature on a parole agreement is critical because it signifies that the parolee has a support system and that someone is taking responsibility for his or her actions and whereabouts,” Thobakgale said.
“This plays a significant role in successful reintegration and in reducing the risk of reoffending.”
He said reintegration required multiple factors to work.
“These are first the behaviour of the parolee, second the support system at home and third the role of the community in ensuring parolees are not stigmatised.”
Thobakgale urged residents to report violations directly to the department or the police.
“If parolees do not comply, we will take them back. But if communities look the other way, we risk creating conditions that drive them back into crime.
“This is especially concerning in cases linked to gender-based violence and femicide.”
Five nabbed in Nelson Mandela Bay for disobeying parole conditions
Check-up operation in KwaNobuhle a success, says national correctional services commissioner
