EFF leader Julius Malema has called on Zimbabweans to seek employment in their own country, saying South Africans should be prioritised for job opportunities in municipalities.
Speaking to party supporters at an EFF rally in Seshego, Limpopo, Malema urged locals to fight against tenders allegedly being awarded to foreigners.
Polokwane mayor John Mpe was accused of awarding tenders to foreign-owned companies, including one linked to municipality manager Thuso Nemugumoni's alleged Zimbabwean partner. Mpe has denied wrongdoing, saying there is nothing wrong with awarding tenders to foreign-owned companies as long as they follow the law.
Malema said: “We don't disagree that Zimbabweans should be given jobs, but they should be given jobs in their municipalities in Harare and other areas so we have opportunities to get jobs in our municipalities.”
With the country grappling with unemployment, Malema said first preference should be given to South Africans.
Malema tells Zimbabweans to find work in their home country
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“When we say we want jobs where we pay for services, we are not saying we don't want Zimbabweans. We are saying we should be given first preference before everyone else to get jobs.”
Malema's “contradicting” stance on foreign nationals has sparked criticism. In 2023, he urged Zimbabweans in South Africa to vote in their home country, saying his party would be “more than happy” to assist Zimbabweans with buses to go home.
In 2022 Malema encouraged South African employers to hire Zimbabweans while giving South Africans first preference.
“We want to emphasise to the owners of restaurants that no-one should stop employing Zimbabweans and say the EFF said they don’t want them,” he said.
“We want Zimbabweans to work in SA. It is their home. They should make no apologies about hiring Zimbabweans or any other African brother or sister. In doing so, they must be considerate that there are locals who must at all times be given preference.”
