Man who raped daughter while out on parole gets life sentence
A serial offender who raped and impregnated his daughter while out on parole has been sentenced to life in prison.
The graphic details were heard in the Gqeberha regional court on Monday, including how the 42-year-old man had threatened to have the young girl killed if she told anyone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.