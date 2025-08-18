Continental Tyre SA: driving impact through community partnerships

Continental’s support goes beyond funding, with employees actively participating in outreach and engagement efforts throughout the year. For Mandela Day 2025, staff visited Vistarus Mission Station in Sydenham, delivering toiletries, clothing, and serving warm soup to residents.

In a heartfelt note of thanks, Vistarus’s PR director Nadia Jacobs wrote: “Your help enables us to restore the dignity of those we serve … We offer sustainable solutions for the destitute by taking able-bodied men and women onto our minimum six-month Life Recovery Programme, where they live, work, and worship while receiving counselling and life-skills training to rebuild their lives.”

Vistarus cares for up to 350 individuals — including formerly destitute adults and families with children — and provides meals, shelter, psychosocial support, and a safe environment for recovery and transformation. Their story is one of #sustainablechange, and Continental encourages other companies and individuals to give where they can and partner with organisations like Vistarus that are changing lives daily.

A community-first approach

Continental Tyre SA’s CSR efforts continue to focus on real, sustainable change — particularly in areas that affect long-term social mobility such as education, health, skills development, and dignity restoration. The company believes in building meaningful, long-term relationships with its community partners.

“As Continental grows, so too does our responsibility to uplift the communities around us,” says Charleigh Williams, HR director at Continental Tyre SA. “We remain deeply committed to initiatives that create lasting impact — whether it’s helping children access education, supporting those with disabilities, or helping people restart their lives with dignity and hope.”

Continental Tyre SA remains proud to support and collaborate with organisations that are embedded in the communities they serve — building a stronger, more inclusive Nelson Mandela Bay for all.

This article was sponsored by Continental Tyre SA.