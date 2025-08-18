SAHRC probes Gayton McKenzie’s old ‘racist’ tweets

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into allegations of racism against sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie after he allegedly used derogatory language to refer to black people decades ago.
Last week, McKenzie's old tweets allegedly using the k-word resurfaced on X, sparking outrage and calls for his removal as minister.
The commission said it would investigate the matter after receiving complaints from political parties and the outrage caused on social media.
“After assessment of the contents, the commission is of the view that utterances made by minister McKenzie are prima facie violations of the provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act),” the SAHRC said.
“Consequently, the commission has sent an allegation letter to minister McKenzie. Thereafter, the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court as per the South African Human Rights Commission Act read with the Equality Act.”
It said given his position as a minister, McKenzie's conduct is expected to conform to the ethical standards of a minister and an MP.
The SAHRC urged the public to refrain from using hate speech under the notion it is freedom of speech.
“The commission wishes to remind members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute. Hate speech is prohibited in terms of the Equality Act, and the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act.
“The commission calls on everyone in the country to uphold the principles enshrined in the constitution, including human dignity, equality and non-discrimination.”
ActionSA has welcomed the SAHRC's investigation.
“We maintain South Africa cannot have a sitting cabinet minister who holds such views, whether past or present, without being held to account,” said ActionSA MP Alan Beesley.
“ActionSA looks forward to the commission communicating the next steps in holding the minister to account. Racism must be confronted with consequences, no matter who the perpetrator is or their status in society.”
McKenzie has consistently denied claims of racism, saying he would not apologise “for something I didn't do”.
“Why am I asking for forgiveness for some of the nonsense things I said about guys and swearing at some guys, not racism. I won’t apologise,” he said.
“Why would I apologise for something I didn’t do? Even if the president says I must apologise for racism, I will not, because I wasn't racist. Must I be so desperate for a job that I start apologising for stuff? No. I’m another type of guy.”
TimesLIVE
SAHRC probes Gayton McKenzie’s old ‘racist’ tweets
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into allegations of racism against sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie after he allegedly used derogatory language to refer to black people decades ago.
Last week, McKenzie's old tweets allegedly using the k-word resurfaced on X, sparking outrage and calls for his removal as minister.
The commission said it would investigate the matter after receiving complaints from political parties and the outrage caused on social media.
“After assessment of the contents, the commission is of the view that utterances made by minister McKenzie are prima facie violations of the provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act),” the SAHRC said.
“Consequently, the commission has sent an allegation letter to minister McKenzie. Thereafter, the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court as per the South African Human Rights Commission Act read with the Equality Act.”
It said given his position as a minister, McKenzie's conduct is expected to conform to the ethical standards of a minister and an MP.
The SAHRC urged the public to refrain from using hate speech under the notion it is freedom of speech.
“The commission wishes to remind members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute. Hate speech is prohibited in terms of the Equality Act, and the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act.
“The commission calls on everyone in the country to uphold the principles enshrined in the constitution, including human dignity, equality and non-discrimination.”
ActionSA has welcomed the SAHRC's investigation.
“We maintain South Africa cannot have a sitting cabinet minister who holds such views, whether past or present, without being held to account,” said ActionSA MP Alan Beesley.
“ActionSA looks forward to the commission communicating the next steps in holding the minister to account. Racism must be confronted with consequences, no matter who the perpetrator is or their status in society.”
McKenzie has consistently denied claims of racism, saying he would not apologise “for something I didn't do”.
“Why am I asking for forgiveness for some of the nonsense things I said about guys and swearing at some guys, not racism. I won’t apologise,” he said.
“Why would I apologise for something I didn’t do? Even if the president says I must apologise for racism, I will not, because I wasn't racist. Must I be so desperate for a job that I start apologising for stuff? No. I’m another type of guy.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News