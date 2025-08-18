Star-studded local cast ready to shine in perennial favourite ‘Annie’

The sun is coming out when everyone’s favourite musical, Annie, takes centre stage at the Savoy Theatre from September 24 to October 11.
Presented by the Impact Community Theatre (formerly the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society), Annie brings its heartwarming story, unforgettable songs and scrappy charm to life with a stellar local cast, a 14-piece live orchestra and everyone’s favourite mutt, Sandy.
This much-anticipated production features a cast of 36 all-stars, delivering toe-tapping numbers and dazzling choreography under the direction of acclaimed theatre veteran Robin Williams, returning to the director’s chair after the standout 2022 production of Matilda the Musical.
Joining her are Dario Broccardo (musical director), Darren Rockman (choreographer), and a dynamic vocal team of Hannah Barth and Joshua de Paula e Silva.
There are two casts and Annie will be played by Isabelle Kramer and Alayna Leander.
Isabelle makes her leading lady debut and Alayna will be remembered for her captivating portrayal of Matilda in 2022.
They are joined by a vibrant team of young orphans, from pint-sized powerhouses Mika Leander, 8, and Kiana de la Rouviere, 9, to teenager Scoutt Mey-de Lange, 14.
Joining these young stars are the who’s who of the local theatre scene.
Paul Leonard, no stranger to the Savoy stage (Evita, Footloose, Guys and Dolls, The Sound of Music), takes on the iconic role of Daddy Warbucks.
Vanessa Grebe shines as Grace Farrell after her acclaimed turn in The Rainmaker.
Popular local musician Francois Theron Malan of Frankie and the Misfits fame lends his charisma to Bert Healy, and the hilariously villainous trio of Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily will be brought to life by the dynamic team of Melissa Leander, Bennie Gerber and Rachel Lategan.
With more than 700 productions of Annie staged globally every year, this timeless classic remains a favourite for a reason.
Audiences will find themselves singing along to cherished hits such as Tomorrow, Hard Knock Life, Little Girls and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.
Tickets cost between R130 and R190, and are available via Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay store.
There is also a special rate for group bookings of 20 or more.
Inquiries can be addressed to Rose Cowpar on WhatsApp, 072-906-1977 or email info@impacttheatre.co.za.
The Herald
Star-studded local cast ready to shine in perennial favourite ‘Annie’
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
The sun is coming out when everyone’s favourite musical, Annie, takes centre stage at the Savoy Theatre from September 24 to October 11.
Presented by the Impact Community Theatre (formerly the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society), Annie brings its heartwarming story, unforgettable songs and scrappy charm to life with a stellar local cast, a 14-piece live orchestra and everyone’s favourite mutt, Sandy.
This much-anticipated production features a cast of 36 all-stars, delivering toe-tapping numbers and dazzling choreography under the direction of acclaimed theatre veteran Robin Williams, returning to the director’s chair after the standout 2022 production of Matilda the Musical.
Joining her are Dario Broccardo (musical director), Darren Rockman (choreographer), and a dynamic vocal team of Hannah Barth and Joshua de Paula e Silva.
There are two casts and Annie will be played by Isabelle Kramer and Alayna Leander.
Isabelle makes her leading lady debut and Alayna will be remembered for her captivating portrayal of Matilda in 2022.
They are joined by a vibrant team of young orphans, from pint-sized powerhouses Mika Leander, 8, and Kiana de la Rouviere, 9, to teenager Scoutt Mey-de Lange, 14.
Joining these young stars are the who’s who of the local theatre scene.
Paul Leonard, no stranger to the Savoy stage (Evita, Footloose, Guys and Dolls, The Sound of Music), takes on the iconic role of Daddy Warbucks.
Vanessa Grebe shines as Grace Farrell after her acclaimed turn in The Rainmaker.
Popular local musician Francois Theron Malan of Frankie and the Misfits fame lends his charisma to Bert Healy, and the hilariously villainous trio of Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily will be brought to life by the dynamic team of Melissa Leander, Bennie Gerber and Rachel Lategan.
With more than 700 productions of Annie staged globally every year, this timeless classic remains a favourite for a reason.
Audiences will find themselves singing along to cherished hits such as Tomorrow, Hard Knock Life, Little Girls and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.
Tickets cost between R130 and R190, and are available via Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay store.
There is also a special rate for group bookings of 20 or more.
Inquiries can be addressed to Rose Cowpar on WhatsApp, 072-906-1977 or email info@impacttheatre.co.za.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News