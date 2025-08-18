Two suspects have been arrested for the recent kidnapping of a 73-year-old Kariega woman.
Theresa Minnie was abducted outside her Fairbridge Heights home at 5.30am on Monday last week.
She was released unharmed by the kidnappers at the weekend.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspects, aged 29 and 31, had been positively linked to Minnie’s kidnapping.
The suspects were due appear at the Kariega magistrate’s court on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Mhlakuvana said.
He said the arrests were a collaborative effort between the Gqeberha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and Magama security company.
Mhlakuvana said Minnie had been driving out the gate at her home when she was blocked by a Volkswagen Polo and two armed people got out the vehicle.
They bundled her into their vehicle and sped off.
Mhlakuvana said on the same day a ransom demand had allegedly been made and the matter was handed over to the Hawks for investigation.
He said the pressure exerted by a multidisciplinary team had resulted in her being released on Saturday and she was found near the Kariega police station unharmed and reunited with her family.
“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted, which led the team to the suspects’ homestead,” Mhlakuvana said.
He said they had recovered an undisclosed amount of cash, two vehicles and two firearms that were suspected to have been used in Minnie’s kidnapping.
These had been seized for further investigation.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya has lauded the investigating team for the arrests.
The Herald
Two held for kidnapping of Kariega woman
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
