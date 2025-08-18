What’s that big grey streak off our coast?
Fears that matter filmed in sea off Deal Party could be sewage from treatment plant
A massive grey plume spotted off Gqeberha’s industrial coastline has sparked alarm over possible sewage pollution, with conservationists, doctors and residents calling on the metro to investigate if the beleaguered Fishwater Flats Waste Water Treatment Works is once again spilling untreated waste into the sea.
A photograph of the worrying situation was taken from a plane on Sunday, in the sea off the Gqeberha industrial zone of Deal Party...
