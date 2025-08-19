News

Another Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor shot at

By Herald Reporter - 19 August 2025
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating the attempted murder of a senior member of the National Prosecuting Authority
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Just weeks after the fatal shooting of a Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor, police have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of a senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the SA Police Service in Kamesh were investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting incident in the Tiryville area in Kariega in the early hours of Monday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that at about 1.15am, a senior official from the NPA was arriving at his private residence with his immediate family.

“As their vehicle stopped at the gate to the premises, they were approached by a group of four unidentified suspects.

“One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged multiple shots at the vehicle before the group fled the scene on foot.

“No-one inside the vehicle was injured during the attack.”

Gantana said the motive for the attack was not yet known and formed a critical part of the investigation.

“A case of attempted murder has been registered for investigation,” she said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the incident.

“The brazen attack on an officer of the court and his family is an attack on the very foundation of our justice system.

“We will not tolerate such acts of intimidation and violence. We are confident that we will apprehend those responsible,” Kupiso said.

The identity of the official and his family are being withheld for safety reasons.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Heinrich Swanoepoel on 071-475-2294, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The latest shooting incident comes as the Bay community still reels in shock following the murder of New Brighton court prosecutor Tracy Brown on July 31.

Brown was shot dead by four masked men after she arrived at her house in quiet Loton Street, Young Park.

The matter is still under investigation.

The Herald

