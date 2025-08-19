A KwaZulu-Natal woman who raised her siblings after her parents died has become the latest Lotto Plus 2 multimillionaire, walking away with more than R10m and promising to change her family’s future.
Having lost her parents at a young age, the woman, as the eldest, took on the responsibility of heading the family and caring for her four younger siblings.
“This changes everything for us,” she said.
National Lottery operator Ithuba said the lucky Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner has claimed her winnings.
She purchased her ticket in eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal, with a R20 wager using the quick-pick selection method for the Saturday draw.
The winner, who has been playing National Lottery games since turning 18, said she always believed her big break would come one day.
KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot
Reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
“This win is a new start for me and my family; it's not only a turning point for myself but for all of us.”
The woman plans to put her children into good schools and invest in their future education. She also plans to help her siblings further their studies.
Congratulating the winner, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “It's amazing how such significant multimillion wins are able to rewrite the future of an entire family, with new opportunities unlocked even for the next generation. We're happy for the winner and her family. We wish them a bright future.”
The winner encouraged other National Lottery players to “keep playing and stay hopeful, as their lucky break could be just around the corner”.
She was offered free trauma counselling and financial advice.
