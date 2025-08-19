Missing KZN boy found dead in pool

A missing six-year-old boy was found in a residential pool in Umbilo on Monday night.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed the child had died.
“ALS Paramedics were informed of a missing child in the Umbilo area of Durban on Monday at about 6pm. Paramedics were placed on standby. At about 8.35pm patrollers and security officials combing the area found the child in a residential pool in Brazilia Place in the Umbilo area.”
“The child was immediately pulled from the pool, and ALS Paramedics were dispatched to assist. Unfortunately the child was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.
“The exact events leading to the drowning are unknown. Police were in attendance and will investigate.”
