Mr SA title contender hopes to use pageant to fight GBV
Passionate about empowering children to speak up against gender-based violence, an Eastern Cape man has his eyes firmly set on the Mr SA title — hoping to use the platform to raise awareness.
Vince Nkwezane is currently ninth in the pageant’s rankings, and the only participant from the Eastern Cape...
