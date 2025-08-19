News

Mr SA title contender hopes to use pageant to fight GBV

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 19 August 2025

Passionate about empowering children to speak up against gender-based violence, an Eastern Cape man has his eyes firmly set on the Mr SA title — hoping to use the platform to raise awareness.

Vince Nkwezane is currently ninth in the pageant’s rankings, and the only participant from the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case continues
2025 Renault Duster

Most Read