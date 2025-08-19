One of two men arrested by the Hawks in connection with the kidnapping of Theresa Minnie, 73, from her Kariega home last week, appeared in the town’s magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old faces charges of kidnapping and extortion.
His co-accused is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
The police have not yet released the names of the accused due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The two men allegedly forced Minnie out of her vehicle on the morning of August 11.
She was then bundled into their getaway vehicle and they fled the scene.
A ransom demand was later made for her release.
Following a week of intense operations, Minnie was released physically unharmed near the Kariega police station on Saturday and reunited with her family.
Shortly thereafter, the Hawks arrested two suspects in Gqeberha.
During the arrests, the team also confiscated the suspects’ vehicles, firearms and a large sum of cash.
The state has already indicated that it is opposed to bail.
The first accused is expected back in court on Wednesday, when he will appear alongside his co-accused.
The Herald
State to oppose bail for Kariega kidnapping accused
Image: FILE
One of two men arrested by the Hawks in connection with the kidnapping of Theresa Minnie, 73, from her Kariega home last week, appeared in the town’s magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old faces charges of kidnapping and extortion.
His co-accused is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
The police have not yet released the names of the accused due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The two men allegedly forced Minnie out of her vehicle on the morning of August 11.
She was then bundled into their getaway vehicle and they fled the scene.
A ransom demand was later made for her release.
Following a week of intense operations, Minnie was released physically unharmed near the Kariega police station on Saturday and reunited with her family.
Shortly thereafter, the Hawks arrested two suspects in Gqeberha.
During the arrests, the team also confiscated the suspects’ vehicles, firearms and a large sum of cash.
The state has already indicated that it is opposed to bail.
The first accused is expected back in court on Wednesday, when he will appear alongside his co-accused.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News