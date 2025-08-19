Taxi sector drives into the digital age
New app heading to Nelson Mandela Bay allows commuters to track everything from driver behaviour to vehicle condition
Catching a taxi in Gqeberha is about to get a digital upgrade — with a new app set to let commuters track routes, rate drivers, check vehicles and even time their rides.
With the app already in Johannesburg, the Taxini rollout has started in Nelson Mandela Bay and is expected to be completed by the end of September...
