Courtesy of SABC
The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing
Courtesy of SABC
The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News