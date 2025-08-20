Chance for filmmakers to showcase their work
Tenth running of Eastern Cape Film Festival to be held in East London
Launched a decade ago as a modest platform to nurture filmmaking talent in the province, the Eastern Cape Film Festival has grown into a cultural showcase of global significance.
Now marking its 10th anniversary, the festival is set to deliver its most ambitious programme yet, with submissions officially open and organisers preparing to welcome filmmakers and audiences from across the world...
