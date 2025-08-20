News

Chance for filmmakers to showcase their work

Tenth running of Eastern Cape Film Festival to be held in East London

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 August 2025

Launched a decade ago as a modest platform to nurture filmmaking talent in the province, the Eastern Cape Film Festival has grown into a cultural showcase of global significance.

Now marking its 10th anniversary, the festival is set to deliver its most ambitious programme yet, with submissions officially open and organisers preparing to welcome filmmakers and audiences from across the world...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...
Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing

Most Read