A company director has appeared in court on charges of fraud over a tender to supply water to communities in the Great Kei area of the Eastern Cape.
Zongamele Zingisa Mafuya, 52, and her company Mafuya Investors appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.
The case stems from a tender advertised by Amatola Water in 2020 for the hiring of water tankers to supply water in various communities.
“There were numerous requirements for a company to qualify for the tender. One postulated that a licensed water tanker must be possessed by the potential service provider,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.
“In August 2020 it is alleged that the accused’s company, through misrepresentation with the intention to defraud Amatola Water, ostensibly submitted a fictitious vehicle registration certificate purporting to have been supplied by the appropriate licencing authorities from the department of transport, while it was not the case. The submission made the suspect to be a suitable service provider for the tender, then she was awarded a tender to supply water to the areas.”
The company rendered services and submitted invoices for payment to Amatola Water. However, discrepancies were observed during auditing and the matter was referred to the Specialised Investigating Unit and later handed over to the Hawks.
The Hawks established that Amatola Water suffered a loss of more than R216,000.
Mafuya was released on warning and the case was postponed to September 18 to be transferred to the East London regional court.
Director in court over 'water tanker fraud' in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/ivanspasic
