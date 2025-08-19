There was not a dry eye to be seen at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park, where hundreds of community members gathered to bid farewell to a four-year-old girl who allegedly died last week at the hands of her father.
Mourners wept and sang hymns as they celebrated the life of the child.
The child was allegedly raped and severely assaulted by her father. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
Both her parents are in police custody, with the father facing charges of rape, compelled rape, murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.
The mother is charged with murder, child abuse and failing to report a sexual assault on a minor. Both parents have abandoned their bail application and their case has been postponed to October 9 for further investigations.
Speakers described the girl as an energetic dancer, and a kind and cute child who had a bright future ahead of her.
Outside the hall, residents,teachers and school pupils carried placards calling for justice for the little girl.
Emotional send off for four-year-old Eldos girl allegedly killed by father
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Speaking to mourners at the funeral, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the child's death reflects the huge crisis that South Africa is facing.
“We live in a country where we lack leadership that can show us the way and we have opened our borders for international drug syndicates to come and destroy our communities”, Mashaba said.
City of Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds urged parents and community members to take action against gender-based violence and to report incidents to authorities.
“You cannot understand GBV if you have not been through it. We must talk about it and educate ourselves on how to identify and respond to abuse”, Arnolds said.
