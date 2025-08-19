Higher funding limits in Political Funding Act 'will promote secrecy'

The proclamation that doubled the disclosure threshold and annual donation limit in the Political Funding Act will deepen secrecy in political funding and make it easier for private interests to influence our politics and for corruption to occur.

This is the view of My Vote Counts (MVC) after a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa was published in the Government Gazette on Monday.

The new annual donation limit will be R30m, up from R15m, and the new disclosure threshold will be R200,000, up from R100,000.

“This is indeed a setback for our democracy. We cannot allow those in power to jeopardise our democracy and water down constitutionally protected rights for their narrow, self-serving interests,” said MVC's project lead on money in politics, Joel Bregman.

He said politics required funding and the role parties played in a democratic system was vital. “But there needs to be a balance between ensuring that parties are adequately funded, and that such funding is regulated and mitigates the risk of undue influence from donors.”

Bregman said the immediate impact of a higher disclosure threshold and donation limit was that there would be more secrecy in political funding.

“The details of all donations under R200,000 will not be known to the public. This is an enormous sum for most South Africans and donations of such amounts should be made public knowledge to facilitate scrutiny of parties’ relationships with donors and ensure that donors are not receiving anything in return.”

He said the state has never provided a legitimate reason all donations should not be disclosed to the public.

“The past four years of disclosure data show that a handful of wealthy individuals dominate our private political funding landscape. Doubling the amount a donor can donate to a party in a year to R30m will give donors an even greater ability to have an outsize influence on our political system.”

Bregman said the change would make parties more susceptible to undue influence.

“And because the law does not regulate donations from related parties through the different legal entities they control, wealthy donors can now have an even more significant impact.”

Bregman said when the Political Funding Act was first developed in 2017, MVC was concerned that the original limits would dilute the act, but nevertheless celebrated the fact that, for the first time, the country had a law that provided “a light into the darkness”.

MVC said while recognising the act's importance, it was clear that the law had many defects that limited its ability to achieve its objectives.

In 2023, the MVC initiated legal proceedings to challenge the constitutionality of the act and the case was heard before a full bench of the Western Cape High Court in February 2025.

“A key component of our challenge is that the original limits were not formulated with reference to empirical evidence and were therefore irrational and unlawful.”

MVC asked the court to find the limits unconstitutional and refer them back to parliament for remedying. Judgment is pending.

“Should our case succeed, the amendments to the act will be set aside with full retrospective effect, including the determination of these new limits. While we await judgment, we are considering other legal options to address the president’s action.”

Bregman said MVC will be writing to Ramaphosa to request that he release the reasons and full record of factors that were considered as he applied his mind to the matter.

