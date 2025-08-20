Ipid probing fatal shooting of Motherwell man
Police were supposed to protect security company employee, not kill him, says distraught brother
Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched a probe into the death of cash-in-transit company employee Thobani “Lucky” Mzwakayi, who died in a hail of bullets on Friday.
Mzwakayi, 46, was shot dead near his home in Dyantyi Street in Kwazakhele, Nelson Mandela Bay, at about 8pm...
