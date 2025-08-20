Irate municipal workers force cancellation of move to suspend 13 officials
After being booed and heckled by disgruntled workers, Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Ted Pillay was forced to withdraw letters of intent to suspend 13 electricity and energy officials on Wednesday.
The workers dragged the acting executive director of electricity and energy, Tholi Biyela, from his office at the Munelek building earlier in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.