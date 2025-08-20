The two men charged with the kidnapping of an elderly Kariega woman appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Ayabulela Busakwe, 31, and Andile Mathumbu, 29, face provisional charges of kidnapping and extortion.
It was also revealed that the men allegedly demanded R1.1m in ransom.
Both accused elected to apply for bail, which the state is opposing.
Theresa Minnie, 73, was abducted at about 5am on August 11 as she was leaving her home in Kariega.
It is alleged that a Volkswagen Polo blocked her vehicle, after which two armed suspects forced her into their car and fled the scene.
A ransom demand of R1.1m was made later that day.
Minnie was safely released on August 16 and found unharmed near the Kariega police station.
She was reunited with her family.
The arrests of the suspects followed shortly thereafter.
The case was postponed to August 27 for a formal bail application.
Investigations are, meanwhile, ongoing.
“The National Prosecuting Authority has commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in ensuring the victim’s safe recovery and the swift arrest of the suspects,” regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
Kariega kidnapping accused allegedly demanded R1.1m
